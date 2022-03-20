Advertisement

Austin police investigating East 6th St shooting

Austin temporarily slashed the police department’s budget in the wake of local and national protests over police brutality. Now voters will decide whether to increase police spending.(Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting left four people injured in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon.

Austin police officers on patrol heard several gunshots in the area of the 400 block of East 6th Street.

Officers discovered the shooting started between two groups of people in an isolated disturbance.

Four victims with minor injuries were transported to the hospital.

An individual related to the shooting is in custody, according to Austin police.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the name of the person arrested will not be released.

