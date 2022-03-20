Austin police investigating East 6th St shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting left four people injured in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon.

Austin police officers on patrol heard several gunshots in the area of the 400 block of East 6th Street.

Officers discovered the shooting started between two groups of people in an isolated disturbance.

Four victims with minor injuries were transported to the hospital.

An individual related to the shooting is in custody, according to Austin police.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the name of the person arrested will not be released.

