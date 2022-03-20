Bosque County Sheriff’s Office obtain multiple drugs following search warrant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant finding multiple drugs.

The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into narcotics trafficking by multiple suspects at the residence and various locations in Bosque and Somervell counties.

Investigators located methamphetimine, heroin, marijuana, illegal prescription drugs and various items of drug paraphernalia, to include packaging materials and scales, indicative of narcotics trafficking.

Following the search and investigation of the home and those present, 4 suspects were arrested and transported to the Bosque County Jail, with charges to include Possession methamphetamines, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Robbie Chappell , 61, Kallie Wuemling,37, Clayton Yadon , 43, and Ruben Gomez , 27 were arrested.

Gomez also had outstanding warrants from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Additional charges and arrests will follow as a result of this investigation

