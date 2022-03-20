Advertisement

Bosque County woman facing 911 abuse charges, calls dispatch over 50 times

Bridget Nicole Beard
Bridget Nicole Beard(Bosque County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bosque County woman has been arrested after calling over 50 times Bosque County Dispatch in non-emergencies calls.

Bridget Nicole Beard made the calls March 19 to dispatch and would not speak when asked if there was an emergency.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office communications personnel and deputies were able to locate Beard who used a cell phone to make the calls on Norway Street in Walnut Springs.

Deputies determined that no emergency existed.

Beard was arrested and transported to Bosque County Jail and charged with Abuse of 911 system.

“Unnecessary and continued abuse of this line of communication can potentially prevent a caller with an actual emergency from reaching the dispatcher,” said Bosque County Sheriff Hendricks. “Charges can and will be filed if warranted.”

