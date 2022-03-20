Advertisement

East Texas man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison

Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)(yler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls from 2006 to 2013 avoided a Tyler County judge setting his sentence by agreeing to 35 years in prison.

According to a press release posted on Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page, the trial for 45-year-old Prentice Ray Wood’s three counts of sexual assault of a child started on Feb. 28. The state called 12 witnesses to the stand.

At the end of the trial, the jury members deliberated for less than three hours before they found Wood guilty.

“Prior to his sentencing before the judge, Wood requested and accepted a plea agreement of 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system,” the press release stated. “With the plea agreement, Wood waived his right to appeal the guilty verdict.”

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office started its investigation into allegations that Wood had sexually assaulted multiple girls between the age of 6 and 14 in December of 2012, the press release stated.

“Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office worked closely in gathering evidence and having arrest warrants issued for Prentice Ray Wood, 45, of Burkeville,” the press release stated.

Wood was arrested on the charges in 2013, and the Attorney General’s Office agreed to handle the prosecution of the cases, the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

FILE - . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz
Bridget Nicole Beard
Bosque County woman facing 911 abuse charges, calls dispatch over 50 times
Chase came to an end at 1975 Old Lorena Road.
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
Logo courtesy of SXSW.
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin