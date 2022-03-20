Advertisement

Houston birthday shooting leaves one teen dead

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A birthday party for a 16-year-old girl left one teen boy dead after a shooting in Houston.

Harris County deputies responded around midnight March 20 to a productions studio at the 2955 block of South Sam Houston Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers learned an altercation took place in the parking lot between several people that ended with multiple suspects shooting at each other with a number of shots fired, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on twitter.

A teen was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other 17-year-olds were transported to hospitals where one was later transferred by Life flight in critical condition.

A 14-year-old female was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact us at 713-274-9100.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

FILE - . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
East Texas man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
Bridget Nicole Beard
Bosque County woman facing 911 abuse charges, calls dispatch over 50 times
Chase came to an end at 1975 Old Lorena Road.
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit