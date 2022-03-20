Houston birthday shooting leaves one teen dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A birthday party for a 16-year-old girl left one teen boy dead after a shooting in Houston.

Harris County deputies responded around midnight March 20 to a productions studio at the 2955 block of South Sam Houston Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers learned an altercation took place in the parking lot between several people that ended with multiple suspects shooting at each other with a number of shots fired, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on twitter.

A teen was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other 17-year-olds were transported to hospitals where one was later transferred by Life flight in critical condition.

A 14-year-old female was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact us at 713-274-9100.

