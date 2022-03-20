local Entrepreneur Celebrates Women’s History Month

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Sunday afternoon, dozens of women gathered at the social instance in Killeen for a Boss Woman Empowerment event.

This is a way for local female entrepreneurs or those wanting to start their businesses to connect and find support.

“It’s essentially a lot of vendors, and we are going to have a panel discussion about women empowerment and mental awareness and what the new norm is with COVID being a Mom-preneur and Entrepreneur,” said Shadai Valentine, Event Organizer.

With women’s history month almost over, one attendee says its great to see other women interested in being self-employed.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs and businesswomen who are looking to get into being self-employed and moving away, perhaps from the corporate environment to a self-employed one ,” Bernadette Broughton of Bernadette C. Broughton & Associates.

Valentine says it’s essential to connect with current female business owners, but it’s also important to show future businesswomen that they can do anything.

“It’s important for us to show the next generation of women that we can do things together that were powerful, and you can do anything that you put your mind to,” said Valentine.

Event organizers say they look forward to being able to offer scholarships for future businesswomen when they graduate high school.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.