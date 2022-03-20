Advertisement

Local property owner cited for violating county burn ban

A McLennan County property owner was cited Saturday for violating the county’s burn ban.
A McLennan County property owner was cited Saturday for violating the county’s burn ban.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban.

Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say they property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.

Officials with the Gholson Volunteer Fire Dept. say about 3.5 acres were burned, but the homes were saved.

A burn ban is in effect in McLennan County.

Falls County officials also reinstated their burn ban Saturday due to fires breaking out in the eastern and western parts of the county.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office obtain multiple drugs following search warrant
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
It’s difficult to conclude how many parents of school-age children have been unable to resume...
Understaffing leaves after-school programs with unmet demand
To donate a stuffed animal for BRPD officers to give to kids, call 225-620-4330.
Local non-profit seeking help for child victims of crime