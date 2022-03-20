Local property owner cited for violating county burn ban

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban.

Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say they property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.

Officials with the Gholson Volunteer Fire Dept. say about 3.5 acres were burned, but the homes were saved.

A burn ban is in effect in McLennan County.

Falls County officials also reinstated their burn ban Saturday due to fires breaking out in the eastern and western parts of the county.

