Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit

Chase came to an end at 1975 Old Lorena Road.
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - One man is in custody following a lengthy car chase that involved multiple central Texas law enforcement agencies.

Woodway Police attempted to make a routine traffic stop at 300 Hewitt Drive when the person fled.

Police day they witnessed the suspect throwing items from his car during the chase.

The chase is said to have gone through Woodway, Waco, Hewitt and Lorena.

The pursuit came to an end at 1975 Old Lorena Road after officers with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department and Lorena Police Department hit the fleeing vehicle with spike strips at least three times.

We do not know the name of the suspect at this time, but one man is in custody on charges of evading arrest and possession of a dangerous drug.

