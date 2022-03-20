Advertisement

National Weather Service Orders Evacuation In Eastland County, 1 Firefighter Injured

Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services
Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services(Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAND COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM– The National Weather Service issued an urgent fire warning for areas of Eastland County north of FM 2731 and County Road 230, urging residents to evacuate immediately.

The Eastland Complex fire continues to burn, stretching at least 54,015 acres. Officials estimate it is only 30% contained.

The last time this kind of warning was issued was about four years ago in January 2018 during a Parker County fire.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds confirmed one firefighter has been hurt near Bluff Dale (which is actually in Erath County).  This fire has been right along the county line. The extent of their injuries is not known.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The full warning is provided below:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTEDFIRE WARNINGTEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY FORT WORTH TEXASRELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX208 PM CDT SUN MAR 20 2022

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXASDIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT.

WILDFIRE – EVACUATE NOW

A FAST MOVING WILDFIRE IS LOCATED NEAR FM 2731 AND COUNTY ROAD230 BETWEEN HIGHWAY 183 AND TEXAS HIGHWAY 206.

RESIDENTS IN THE VICINITY OF THIS FIRE NORTH OF FM 2731 AND COUNTYROAD 230 ARE URGED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY TO THE NORTH USINGHIGHWAY 206 IN EASTLAND COUNTY.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
SUV with 11 undocumented individuals detained in Madison County
File Graphic
Houston birthday shooting leaves one teen dead
FILE - . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
East Texas man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison