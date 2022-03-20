National Weather Service Orders Evacuation In Eastland County, 1 Firefighter Injured

EASTLAND COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service issued an urgent fire warning for areas of Eastland County north of FM 2731 and County Road 230, urging residents to evacuate immediately.

The Eastland Complex fire continues to burn, stretching at least 54,015 acres. Officials estimate it is only 30% contained.

The last time this kind of warning was issued was about four years ago in January 2018 during a Parker County fire.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds confirmed one firefighter has been hurt near Bluff Dale (which is actually in Erath County). This fire has been right along the county line. The extent of their injuries is not known.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The full warning is provided below:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTEDFIRE WARNINGTEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY FORT WORTH TEXASRELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX208 PM CDT SUN MAR 20 2022

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXASDIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT.

WILDFIRE – EVACUATE NOW

A FAST MOVING WILDFIRE IS LOCATED NEAR FM 2731 AND COUNTY ROAD230 BETWEEN HIGHWAY 183 AND TEXAS HIGHWAY 206.

RESIDENTS IN THE VICINITY OF THIS FIRE NORTH OF FM 2731 AND COUNTYROAD 230 ARE URGED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY TO THE NORTH USINGHIGHWAY 206 IN EASTLAND COUNTY.

