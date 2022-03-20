Severe Storms in Central Texas on Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

A strong, spring storm will bring the risk of severe weather to our area on Monday. Central Texas is sitting as the target for some severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and even a tornado or two for the second half of Monday. This means you’ll want to stay weather aware after lunchtime Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central Texas in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather Monday evening (KWTX)

EXPECTING:

Monday morning we will have cloud cover and even some scattered rain. This will not be the main concern for tomorrow’s severe weather chance. That comes in the afternoon as a dryline approaches from the west around 3-5 p.m. The atmosphere will have a lot of fuel for storms to really get going in a hurry once they start to bubble up. Storms will likely start west and move eastward as the evening rolls on.

All modes of severe weather are possible: large hail (1″+), damaging winds (65MPH+) and tornadoes. Destructive hail looks to be the most likely threat, but the risk of tornadoes is also concerning. Be sure to have a plan in place if needed to shelter.

WHEN:

Scattered showers and non-severe storms will be possible in the timeframe from about 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. This could make for some slick roadways to start Monday.

By mid-afternoon, as temperatures continue to rise, the severe risk increases. Storms that form in the afternoon have the potential to turn severe quickly. This cloud be as early as 3 p.m. for areas west of I-35, likely around the I-35 corridor around 5 p.m. and pushes eastward around 7 p.m.

One good thing is that the line of storms looks to move through the area fairly fast. The majority of the storms pushes into East Texas and out of our area by midnight.

THREATS:

- Large, damaging hail which could be up to 2″ in diameter (egg sized).

- Damaging winds that could blow in with speeds upwards of 65-75mph.

- A tornado or two. If a tornado were to form, it would be rain-wrapped and very hard to see.

- Heavy rainfall. 1 to 3″ of rain could fall in spots that are the most intense

All hazards are possible as severe weather moves through Central Texas. Specifically, destructive hail and damaging winds (KWTX)

