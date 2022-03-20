Stay weather aware for Monday

You’ll notice clouds increasing tonight ahead of our next chance for storms. It will be mild and muggy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Tomorrow starts off with some cloud cover and some scattered rain but the main window to stay weather aware will be for Monday afternoon and evening with a chance for severe storms in our area.

We start Monday with some scattered rain and a few, weaker thunderstorms, but as a dryline moves in from the west during the afternoon, stronger storms will start to fire up. All day Monday will be windy as strong, south-southeast winds pump in humid and unstable air into the area at 15-25mph with gusts as high as 35-45mph. The chances for severe storms starts west of I-35 around 3-4 p.m. and moves eastward throughout the afternoon and evening. Monday evening commute time may also be the prime time for storms near and along I-35. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing:

- 65-75mph wind gusts

- Up to egg size hail (2″ in size)

- An isolated tornado

- Locally heavy rain with 1-3″ totals in a short amount of time

Everything dies down around midnight, with an overnight cold front bringing cool, breezy weather for your Tuesday. We’ll be stuck in the 60′s for highs mid-week, before warming back into the 70′s by the end of the week. After Monday’s storms we stay rain free as well, with sunshine dominating the skies!

