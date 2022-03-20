Advertisement

Stay weather aware for Monday

We start Sunday in the mid 40’s, with sunny skies and breezy south winds bringing highs into the upper 70’s during the afternoon. The nice weather comes to end
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You’ll notice clouds increasing tonight ahead of our next chance for storms. It will be mild and muggy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Tomorrow starts off with some cloud cover and some scattered rain but the main window to stay weather aware will be for Monday afternoon and evening with a chance for severe storms in our area.

We start Monday with some scattered rain and a few, weaker thunderstorms, but as a dryline moves in from the west during the afternoon, stronger storms will start to fire up. All day Monday will be windy as strong, south-southeast winds pump in humid and unstable air into the area at 15-25mph with gusts as high as 35-45mph. The chances for severe storms starts west of I-35 around 3-4 p.m. and moves eastward throughout the afternoon and evening. Monday evening commute time may also be the prime time for storms near and along I-35. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing:

- 65-75mph wind gusts

- Up to egg size hail (2″ in size)

- An isolated tornado

- Locally heavy rain with 1-3″ totals in a short amount of time

Everything dies down around midnight, with an overnight cold front bringing cool, breezy weather for your Tuesday. We’ll be stuck in the 60′s for highs mid-week, before warming back into the 70′s by the end of the week. After Monday’s storms we stay rain free as well, with sunshine dominating the skies!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central Texas in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Severe Storms in Central Texas on Monday
Central Texas weather alerts found here
Central Texas Weather Alerts
Storms that form in the afternoon have the potential to turn severe quickly. This cloud be as...
KWTX Severe Storm Chances Monday, March 21st
FastCast
Enjoy The Nice, Sunny Day Because Storms Arrive Tomorrow