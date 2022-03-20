Advertisement

SUV with 11 undocumented individuals detained in Madison County

Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.
Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling.(Images courtesy Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 undocumented individuals Saturday after receiving a tip.

The SUV involved was spotted on 1-45 northbound in Madison County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say those detained are considered to be involved in human smuggling and are currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriffs Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation.

No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Earlier this afternoon, reacting off of a tip, Deputy Faulkner spotted a vehicle on I-45 northbound in the area of...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
Killeen Police are investigating a shooting on West Vega Lan
Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen
Multiple homes are on fire in Morgan's Point Resort.
One dead after multiple homes catch fire at Morgan’s Point Resort
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Latest News

Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services
National Weather Service Orders Evacuation In Eastland County, 1 Firefighter Injured
File Graphic
Houston birthday shooting leaves one teen dead
FILE - . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
East Texas man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison