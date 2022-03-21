Fiery 18-wheeler wreck impacts traffic on I-35 in Central Texas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - All main lanes on I-35 South and the southbound frontage road in Bellmead are closed as firefighters work to clear a fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler near mile marker 338.

The lanes on the interstate and the frontage road are closed from N. Loop 340 to US 84/Waco Drive as a result of the wreck.

I-35 will “be shut down at that location to extinguish the fire and for clean up,” Texas DPS said earlier Sunday evening.

Drivers heading south on the interstate are urged to use the Loop 340 Exit #339 to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

