Advertisement

Abbott mobilizes state resources for incoming severe weather in Texas

FILE: Texas Governor Greg Abbott with emergency response teams
FILE: Texas Governor Greg Abbott with emergency response teams(Twitter)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has directed the state’s Emergency Management to begin to mobilizing state resources in anticipating for severe weather and flash flooding expected in areas in Texas on Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

Threats from the severe storms moving across Central, North, and East Texas could bring large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and the potential for tornados.

We have a level 4/5 chance for seeing severe storms that could produce large hail, damaging...
We have a level 4/5 chance for seeing severe storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes(KWTX)

The state continues to support firefighting efforts in response to wildfires across Texas.

The following state assets have been mobilized in support of the severe weather response:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Two Urban Search and Rescue Teams and four Swiftwater Boat Squads
  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews on standby
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Swiftwater Boat Rescue Teams
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” said Governor Abbott. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level II Escalated Response in support of severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will likely see a line of storms that could produce hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes this...
Severe Storm Risk Intensifies: Tornadoes, large hail, wind possible Monday in Central Texas
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit

Latest News

Adrianna Nekeyia Auston was last seen around 10 p.m. on March 19
College Station police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Joanna Mayberry, of Waco, took a photo with Fox News Anchor Kayleigh McEnany, who addressed the...
Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany meets with Republican women in Waco
File Graphic
North Texas police searching for suspect for federal warrant Sexual Performance of a Child
Free Cone Day on March 21
Dairy Queen celebrating ‘Free Cone Day’ for first time in two years