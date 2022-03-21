Abbott mobilizes state resources for incoming severe weather in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has directed the state’s Emergency Management to begin to mobilizing state resources in anticipating for severe weather and flash flooding expected in areas in Texas on Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

Threats from the severe storms moving across Central, North, and East Texas could bring large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and the potential for tornados.

We have a level 4/5 chance for seeing severe storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes (KWTX)

The state continues to support firefighting efforts in response to wildfires across Texas.

The following state assets have been mobilized in support of the severe weather response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Two Urban Search and Rescue Teams and four Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews on standby

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Swiftwater Boat Rescue Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” said Governor Abbott. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level II Escalated Response in support of severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.