Authorities searching for two missing girls from Texas Panhandle

PAMPA, Texas (KWTX) - The Pampa Police Department is looking for two missing girls and a man connected to their abduction.

Authorities are searching for two-year-old Emilee Reagan who was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants, orange and blue New Balance shoes.

They’re also looking for seven-year-old Rylee Reagan who was last seen light colored tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray Hey Dude shoes with leopard print.

Police suspect 28-year-old Logan Daniel Reagan is connected to their abduction.

The suspect is driving a silver 2001 Toyota Tundra, extended cab with unknown Texas license plates.

He was last heard from in Pampa, Texas.

If you have information, call the Pampa Police Department at (806) 669-5700.

