Baylor falls to South Dakota in NCAA tournament
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball hosted South Dakota for the second round of the NCAA tournament.
South Dakota was red hot to start, quickly jumping out to an 11-0 lead. The Bears only scored four points in the first quarter and committed 10 turnovers.
Baylor started to clean things up in the second quarter, outscoring USD slightly 19-18. Baylor trailed 34-23 at the half.
Baylor could not overcome the deficit and fell to South Dakota 61-47.
Baylor women’s basketball will not advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008.
