Baylor falls to South Dakota in NCAA tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball hosted South Dakota for the second round of the NCAA tournament.

South Dakota was red hot to start, quickly jumping out to an 11-0 lead. The Bears only scored four points in the first quarter and committed 10 turnovers.

#MarchMadness continues in Waco! Baylor vs. South Dakota with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/aYwMSmyKqo — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) March 20, 2022

Baylor started to clean things up in the second quarter, outscoring USD slightly 19-18. Baylor trailed 34-23 at the half.

Baylor could not overcome the deficit and fell to South Dakota 61-47.

Baylor women’s basketball will not advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.