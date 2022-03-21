Central Texas schools prepare for severe weather season

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Students in McGregor ISD went home from school early Monday ahead of severe weather in the forecast around the time of dismissal.

“We were afraid that we’ll have buses out on routes in 70 mile an hour winds, on flood prone roads and decided we would be better off backing up about an hour,” Superintendent James Lenamon said.

He says some bus routes take more than an hour to finish routes, lining up with potential severe weather.

“We rely on KWTX a lot for that as well, I spent some time on the phone this morning with the folks in meteorology and tried to get a handle on what they thought was headed our way,” Lenamon said.

Not all districts followed suit Monday, but all KWTX spoke to, including Temple, Killeen and Belton ISDs, say they have plans in place as severe weather season gets underway.

“If we do see something that could hinder students even from being able to walk home, like high winds hail rain tornado watches and warnings we could hold children inside who are typically walkers waiting for them and that storm to pass,” Taina Maya, spokesperson for Killeen ISD explained. “We could also delaying dismissal or bringing students inside and moving them away from exterior walls, windows and doors it really just depends on the severity of the weather we see.”

“We have it all outlined all of that in our crisis manual that every classroom and campus has in the district,” Maya said.

Districts also say routine severe weather drills take place throughout the year on how to react should a round of storms hit while students are in the classroom.

“We practice those drills internally every single month and then externally for all our employees we have training annually,” Maya said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.