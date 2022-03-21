Advertisement

College Station police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Adrianna Nekeyia Auston was last seen around 10 p.m. on March 19 in the 100 block of Luther Street. Police say they believe Adrianna could still be in the area.

The teen is 5′4″, 160 lbs with red and black hair. Anyone with information on Adrianna’s location should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

#MissingChild #CSTX 13 year old Adrianna Auston has been reported missing to the College Station Police Department. ...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Monday, March 21, 2022

