Construction continues along Highway 6, lane closures expected

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beginning March 21, weather permitting, TxDOT will continue work on the Mall to Mall project, which will mean some lane closures over the next few weeks.

The closures are happening as work moves along on the U-turn bridges over Highway 6 at Bagby Avenue.

Westbound closures: SH 6 westbound mainlanes from N Old Robinson Road to the westbound on-ramp of SH 6 just before Beverly Drive. Westbound on-ramp to SH 6 before the I-35 intersection; westbound on-ramp to SH 6 before Bagby Avenue. Westbound frontage road right after the on-ramp to SH 6 before the Beverly Drive railroad. Direct connector from northbound I-35 to westbound SH 6. (Closures active from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights; 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday nights)

Eastbound closures: SH 6 eastbound mainlanes from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway to the off-ramp just past Bagby Avenue (Legend Lake Parkway). Additionally, the eastbound on-ramp to SH 6 prior to Bagby Avenue will be closed. (Closures active from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights; 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday nights)

Jake Smith, public information officer for the Waco district, said crews are making good progress on the project, and these bridges will make a difference in traffic when completed.

“It will really increase mobility and reduce congestion at that Bagby and Highway 6 intersection,” Smith said. “It’s going to allow that the westbound and eastbound traffic to just really simply U-turn and change direction if they need to.”

While construction is moving along on the project, it is presenting some challenges for local businesses in the area.

Richard Karr Motors said there’s been a lot going on outside the dealership in the last several weeks.

Roy Karr, manager at the dealership, said right now there’s just one place serving as both the entrance and exit, and it can be confusing to get there.

Karr said they’ve been posting on social media to help people know they’re still open and how to find them. He said they are also working closely with TxDOT during the project.

While they are facing some challenges now, Karr said they are looking forward to the improvements.

“It’s going be a lot easier for people to get in and out of our dealership, be able to get off Highway 6, be a lot bigger,” Karr said. “The turnaround down there is going be a lot wider and easier to get to, and it’s going to just make it easier for traffic on Highway 6.”

Smith said the project is scheduled to finish in 2024.

