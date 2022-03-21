Advertisement

Dairy Queen celebrating ‘Free Cone Day’ for first time in two years

Free Cone Day on March 21
Free Cone Day on March 21(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Free Cone Day will be celebrated March 21 at participating Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas and across the U.S.

The day, canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, is meant to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Every customer will receive a free small cone while supplies last.

Fans are invited to share a photo enjoying Free Cone Day and tag @DairyQueenTX on Instagram and Twitter using “freeconeday.”

Fans on Facebook can submit a photo under the “DQ Memories” tab for the opportunity to receive a $10 gift card.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central Texas in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Severe Storms in Central Texas on Monday
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit

Latest News

Eastland Complex Fire in West-Central Texas
Officials: Texas firefighters battled 175 fires this past week that burned nearly 95,000 acres
Drug Enforcement Administration
Texas man sentenced for 46 months in federal court
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise
It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.
Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires