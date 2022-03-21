Dairy Queen celebrating ‘Free Cone Day’ for first time in two years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Free Cone Day will be celebrated March 21 at participating Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas and across the U.S.

The day, canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, is meant to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Every customer will receive a free small cone while supplies last.

Fans are invited to share a photo enjoying Free Cone Day and tag @DairyQueenTX on Instagram and Twitter using “freeconeday.”

Fans on Facebook can submit a photo under the “DQ Memories” tab for the opportunity to receive a $10 gift card.

