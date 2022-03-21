Drive-by shooting in Waco leaves two wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose that left two people wounded at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

“The shooting appears to be a drive-by style shooting,” a police spokesperson said.

“At this time, there are two individuals with gun shot wounds, both of which were transported to hospitals in Waco.”

Police said the victims did not suffer mortal wounds.

Police did not say whether they are looking for a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

