Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany meets with Republican women in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for former President Donald Trump and current anchor at Fox News Channel, made an appearance in Central Texas over the weekend as the featured speaker for the McLennan County Republican Women’s Event at the Baylor Club Saturday night.

Guests said McEnany spoke about her time during the final year of Trump’s presidency in the White House and told the crowd that she knew God put her there for a reason.

Following her speech, McEnany took pictures with guests and signed copies of her new book “For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey through the White House and Beyond.”

Before her stint in the White House, McEnany worked as the National Press Secretary for the Trump campaign and served as the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

McEnany is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School. She is currently a co-anchor of Outnumbered on Fox News Channel.

The McLennan County Republican Women group has brought in many notable speakers over the years and say their group is gaining popularity, with a membership increase of 300 percent in the last four years alone.

