Laredo father arrested for allegedly injuring his infant child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo father ends up behind bars, after allegedly hitting his two-month-old infant for crying.

Jaime Gerardo Salazar, Sr., 23, was arrested on 2 counts of injury to a child-Felony 1. Salazar’s case stems from an incident reported on March 15th.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a two-month-old infant arrived to a local emergency room with serious medical issues. The infant was airlifted to Driscoll’s Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, where upon further examination by pediatricians it was determined that the child had suffered blunt force trauma. However, the findings were inconsistent with the parent’s initial claims saying the child had fallen.

The father of the child, identified as Salazar, was interviewed by authorities. He allegedly admitted to hitting the infant because the child wouldn’t stop crying.

Laredo Police traveled to Corpus Christi where Salazar was being held in the Nueces County Jail for an outstanding warrant not related to this investigation. Salazar was then extradited back to Laredo for investigation purposes.

After speak to Salazar and collecting evidence from the residents, Crimes Against Persons Investigator consulted with the District Attorney’s office who approved a warrant.

Salazar was booked and taken to the Webb County Jail where he is being held on a combined $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.