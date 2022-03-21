Advertisement

Local experts warn of potential impact of “sports fan depression”

Baylor Women's Basketball
Baylor Women's Basketball(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor basketball had a tough weekend as both the men’s and women’s teams fell in games they were favored to win.

This can take a toll on the players and coaches.

“It’s always hard when you lose, but it’s amazing knowing you have people behind you and have people that love you,” Caitlin Bickle, a senior on the Baylor Women’s Basketball team, said.

Also, fans are trying to wrap their heads around the unexpected losses.

“We were down by 25 at one point, we came back and I thought we would pull it out but sadly no,” Christopher Blasi, a freshman at Baylor, said.

“Definitely really sad about the losses but I just love the bears so much,” Susie Spear, another freshman, said.

It’s the love for their team that can lead to a negative reaction or what experts are calling “sports fan depression”.

“It can kind of take on a form of grief where it can be very depressing, very sad,” Nick Molnar with Thriveworks Counseling said.

“It can also go to the other side of the spectrum where it can be more of an anger and that’s when you see people lashing out.”

Molnar says he has seen it first hand with people he works with and can be compounded with other challenges people are facing.

“A lot of times with sports fan depression, whether it be the grief and the sadness or the anger and the outburst, can really be a sign of something deeper going on,” Molnar said.

Sports can go from being an escape to an added stressor, and that’s why it’s important to remember healthy coping mechanisms like keeping up with social interactions or finding something to fill that time typically spent watching sports.

Molnar says if you find yourself having a tough time where it is impacting your day-to-day life, neglecting hygiene, or avoiding social interactions that it may be a good idea to talk to a professional.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TORNADO WATCH has been issued for all of Central Texas ⏰until 10pm ⚠️Tornadoes possible, winds...
Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Texas
Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car

Latest News

Reginald Kimbro, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the...
Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
FILE: McLennan County Courthouse
Prosecutor fired by ousted McLennan County district attorney lands a new job
FILE: Texas Governor Greg Abbott with emergency response teams
Abbott mobilizes state resources for incoming severe weather in Texas