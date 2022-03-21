Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

Reginald Kimbro, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the...
Reginald Kimbro, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two women who were raped and strangled.(Tarrant County district attorney’s office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

Reginald Kimbro, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two women who were raped and strangled. Kimbro was sentenced in each case to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty Friday to raping four other women, the Tarrant County district attorney’s office said.

His jury trial had been set to start Tuesday.

“He used his personality and charm to attract women or drugged them when that did not work,” Assistant Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Allenna Bangs said in a news release.

One of Kimbro’s victims, Molly Jane Matheson, 22, was killed on April 9, 2017, and her body was found the next day at her Fort Worth home, prosecutors said.

Kimbro, who’d previously dated Matheson when they both attended the University of Arkansas, was linked to the slaying through evidence including DNA and cellphone records, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that as police were investigating Kimbro, he raped and strangled 36-year-old Megan Getrum, a stranger to him, on April 14, 2017, as she hiked through a nature preserve near her home in the Dallas suburb of Plano. Getrum’s body was found days later in a Dallas-area lake.

Kimbro also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three women in Collin County, located just north of Dallas, and a woman in South Texas’ Cameron County. Kimbro received sentences of 20 years for each rape in Collin County and life in prison for the Cameron County case.

