Advertisement

Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise

The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 27-year-old Capt. Ross A. Reynolds and 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.(Source: II Marine Expeditionary Force via CNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Marines from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are among the four killed in a training exercise in Norway last week, the Marine Corps announced in a statement they tweeted out Sunday night.

The Marines were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

They were identified as:

  • Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio
  • Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky
  • Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

The bodies of the four Marines were recovered and are being transported to the United States, according to the statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb stated their condolences on Twitter Monday.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy and the three other American service members killed in a plane crash in Norway, U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Gibbons said. “This loss hits close to home for me and many Ohioans, and reminds us all just how valued and brave each and every member of our armed forces is. These four young men and their loved ones will be in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. They made the ultimate sacrifice in service and commitment to the United States, something we can never repay.”

The Marines were in Norway as part of the large biannual NATO exercise Cold Response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central Texas in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Severe Storms in Central Texas on Monday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car

Latest News

Drug Enforcement Administration
Texas man sentenced for 46 months in federal court
It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.
Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires
Beginning March 21, weather permitting, TxDOT will continue work on the Mall to Mall project,...
Construction continues along Highway 6, lane closures expected
Authorities in Pampa, Texas are looking for two missing girls ages two and seven.
Amber Alert discontinued for two missing girls from Texas Panhandle