Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Marines from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are among the four killed in a training exercise in Norway last week, the Marine Corps announced in a statement they tweeted out Sunday night.

The Marines were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

They were identified as:

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261. pic.twitter.com/YdqbMAjPHw — II MEF (@iimefmarines) March 20, 2022

The bodies of the four Marines were recovered and are being transported to the United States, according to the statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb stated their condolences on Twitter Monday.

Britainy and I are sending our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Cpl. Jacob Moore. We honor his bravery and service and hold all of the families impacted by this tragic accident in prayer. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 21, 2022

.@FLJanetHolcomb and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz's family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead. We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 21, 2022

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy and the three other American service members killed in a plane crash in Norway, U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Gibbons said. “This loss hits close to home for me and many Ohioans, and reminds us all just how valued and brave each and every member of our armed forces is. These four young men and their loved ones will be in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. They made the ultimate sacrifice in service and commitment to the United States, something we can never repay.”

The Marines were in Norway as part of the large biannual NATO exercise Cold Response.

