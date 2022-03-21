Advertisement

Michigan driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck.

The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the crash, the 36-year-old man fled the scene on foot, leaving three children in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The children were taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma. All three children were then taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw and are in serious condition.

Deputies and a Michigan State Police K-9 unit found the St. Louis man hours later hiding in a hunting blind in a wooded area one mile away, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma and was transported to MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland where he was listed in serious condition.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from St. Louis, was treated for minor injuries.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and seatbelts were worn, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is still under investigation and will be sent to the Gratiot County Prosecutor’s Office when it’s completed.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by St. Louis Fire and Rescue, the St. Louis Police Department, MMR, Gratiot Towing, Michigan State Police and its reconstruction team.

