Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning.

DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20.

Dudik, riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling eastbound when he was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and crash, DPS said.

Dudik was pronounced dead at the scene.

