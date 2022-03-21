North Texas police searching for suspect for federal warrant Sexual Performance of a Child

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Garland Police are in search for a suspect who shot at officers while in attempt to free during a traffic stop.

Officers attempted before 3 a.m. March 21 to stop a a white 2017 Chrysler 300 near Northwest Highway.

Officers discovered the owner had a felony warrant for Sexual Performance of a Child out of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed attempting to evade arrest.

The driver crashed into a stop sign at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Sleepy Hollow Drive where he proceeded to exit from the vehicle and continue fleeing on foot.

As officers pursued the driver on foot, they heard several shots. Believing they were being fired upon, the officers took cover.

An extensive search was conducted utilizing the DPS helicopter and K-9, but it is believed the suspect is no longer in the area.

The investigation is active.

