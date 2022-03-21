Pedestrian killed crossing Central Texas highway

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A pedestrian has been killed while trying to cross a major highway in Falls County.

According to Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis, law enforcement got a call around 10 p.m. Sunday that someone was hit while trying to cross Highway 6.

Officials are having trouble identifying the body as the damage done was extensive.

A justice of the peace was called to the scene, however, because of the condition of the body, an autopsy may not be possible, officials say.

The car that hit the pedestrian did stop, Davis said.

As of 11:30 Sunday night, several roads were closed including Business Hwy 6 southbound, the service road at Hwy 7 and Hwy 6, and FM 147.

The Marlin Fire Dept., Marlin Volunteer Fire Dept., Marlin Police and the Falls County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.