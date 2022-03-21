Severe storms likely this evening: hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible

The latest from the Storm Prediction Center has heightened our risk for severe weather this afternoon and tonight. The first time in two years we’d had a level 4 out of 5 chance for severe storms. This really means numerous severe thunderstorms are likely, with very large hail and strong tornadoes being the main concern. We could see any of the following in any (not all) storm that gets going tonight:

- Damaging winds 65-75mph

- Hail up to 2″ (egg size)

- Some tornadoes

- Localized flooding

Strong to severe storms start west of I-35 around 3-4pm, along the I-35 corridor right around evening commutes (5-7pm) and then pushing eastward as the night goes on. Good news is everything looks to clear out by midnight, after which an overnight cold front will bring us down into the low 60s’ for highs on Tuesday. Abundant sunshine will be seen the rest of the week, with highs getting back into the 70′s by Friday. Beautiful weather will be seen next weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

