Advertisement

Strong Storms Later On Today

We start in the upper 50’s to low 60’s for the morning commute under cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will develop after sunrise with a few isolated, non-
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We start in the upper 50′s to low 60′s for the morning commute under cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will develop after sunrise with a few isolated, non-severe storms midday, with stronger storms developing late afternoon and evening. We’re under an Enhanced Risk, Category 3, for severe weather later today. The threats in order of likelihood are:

- Damaging winds up to 70mph

- Up to golf ball size hail

- Minor flooding

- Isolated tornadoes

The chance for strong storms begins around 3-4pm, with everything clearing out by midnight, after which an overnight cold front will bring us down into the low 60s’ for highs on Tuesday. Abundant sunshine will be seen the rest of the week, with highs getting back into the 70′s by Friday. Beautiful weather will be seen next weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
File
Police identify people killed in wrecks on Twin Bridges
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central Texas in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Severe Storms in Central Texas on Monday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car

Latest News

Strong Storms Later on Today. Hail and Wind The Biggest Threats
Camille's Sunday Evening Fastcast
fastcast supercell thunderstorm wall cloud storms severe
Stay weather aware for Monday
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central Texas in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe...
Severe Storms in Central Texas on Monday