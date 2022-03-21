Strong Storms Later On Today

We start in the upper 50′s to low 60′s for the morning commute under cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will develop after sunrise with a few isolated, non-severe storms midday, with stronger storms developing late afternoon and evening. We’re under an Enhanced Risk, Category 3, for severe weather later today. The threats in order of likelihood are:

- Damaging winds up to 70mph

- Up to golf ball size hail

- Minor flooding

- Isolated tornadoes

The chance for strong storms begins around 3-4pm, with everything clearing out by midnight, after which an overnight cold front will bring us down into the low 60s’ for highs on Tuesday. Abundant sunshine will be seen the rest of the week, with highs getting back into the 70′s by Friday. Beautiful weather will be seen next weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

