Texas man sentenced for 46 months in federal court

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KWTX) - Katy resident Wilson Romero, 55, has been sentenced to 46 months by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe on March 17.

Romero plead guilty to violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act including one county of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

During a traffic stop on May 16, 2019, Romero was found with 994 grams of heroin hidden in a vacuum cleaner in the trunk of vehicle, according to court documents.

He admitted to police he paid $32,000 for the heroin that was being trafficked from Houston to New Orleans.

Judge Ash also included in his sentence a 2 year supervised release and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

