Advertisement

Arkansas police officer fatally shoots Texas jail escapee

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer after the inmate tussled with another officer who was trying to take him into custody, authorities said.

The inmate was one of two who were discovered missing early Monday from the Bowie County jail annex in Texarkana, Texas, a city on the state’s border with Arkansas about 165 miles (266 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. The pair escaped by breaking through a cinder block wall on the second floor of the facility, then maneuvering through perimeter fencing and barbed wire, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff said video footage later captured the pair climbing onto a train.

About 1 p.m. Monday, two Texarkana, Arkansas, police officers encountered the inmates and tried to take them into custody, Arkansas State Police said. According to state police, one of the inmates tried to grab an officer’s gun, causing it to fire, so the other police officer fatally shot the inmate.

The second inmate was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the jail annex, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the inmate who was killed, pending notification of his family. One inmate was being held on a felony assault and probation violation charge while the other was jailed on burglary and drug charges, police said, but they didn’t immediately say which one died.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’
We will likely see a line of storms that could produce hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes this...
LIVE WEATHER COVERAGE

Latest News

A tornado in Granger destroyed a house on Monday March 21st.
Storm damage surveys ongoing Tuesday across the state including in Central Texas
Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
McLennan Community College officially opened its Learning Commons and dedicated it to president...
MCC dedicates Learning Commons
Waco will host Ironman races for the next seven years, and the Greater Waco Sports Commission...
Spreading sustainability and taking on a challenge: learn about the goals of two more Team Waco members