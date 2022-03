WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeney.

Shelby is a four-year starter on the Hubbard football and baseball teams.

He helped lead the Jaguars to the State Semifinal in baseball, being named the 1A Player of the Year along the way.

Shelby is also ranked fifth in his class.

