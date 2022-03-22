COVID-19 restrictions lifted at McLennan County Courthouse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been two years since McLennan County has been able to get through two district court trials in one week: this won’t be the week that happens, however, county officials say they’re on the road to normal at the McLennan County Courthouse as COVID-19 restrictions have been officially lifted.

“We’re kind of somewhat back to normal,” said Jon Gimble, McLennan County District Clerk. “They (COVID restrictions) have gone the way of the dinosaur, so if people want to wear protective gear we still have some left over back from when we were mandated to provide it, but it’s not mandated anymore.”

While some judges are still opting to keep-up plexiglass dividers, as of March 1, there are no more temperature checks, social distancing or masking requirements at the courthouse.

“We’re ‘back to normal’, but the courts still aren’t functioning at full capacity,” said Gimble. “We’ve been doing one trial a week for a while, but we’re trying to get back to doing multiple district court trials a week.”

Gimble says McLennan County was probably one of the last in Central Texas to go “back to normal.”

On March 1, per a decision by administrative judge Vicki Menard, the old orders expired and the courthouse returned to normal health and safety protocols.

“By the time we got rid of them (the COVID restrictions), it was just at the discretion of the administrative judge,” said Gimble. “Judge Menard rolled those back with the advice of the other judges.”

As a result of the new-old freedom, courthouse staff is moving full speed ahead to take care of the backlog of court business.

“For the two primary civil courts, the 414th and 170th, they haven’t had a jury trial for two years plus, so there’s a bit of a backlog for jury demands,” said Gimble.

To get through the backlog, they need jurors.

“We’re ready to roll,” said Gimble. “Please show up when you get your summons, or at least reschedule it.”

Due to previous--and strict--pandemic-related restrictions at the courthouse, Gimble’s office has only been sending out about one-third of the jury summons they usually do, however, it’s about to increase.

“I’ve sent out more summons for April and our anticipation is that May will be the same,” said Gimble. “I think as we get to next month, the week of April 11, we have a trial requested in at least four of our district courts, both of our county courts that do criminal matters, and I think there’s a civil county court trial as well, and then we’re starting to fold in the JPs as we get through April as well.”

Gimble says the increase in jury summons should allow them to do three to five trials a week.

Although the COVID mandates are gone, Gimble says health and safety is still the top priority.

“I did have an elderly lady show up with the flu and she had a spit cup to prove it, and I reached out and grabbed her summons and said ‘please go home and get well and we’ll deal with you the next time,’ so if you are sick, we don’t need you to come up here and spread whatever it is you have,” said Gimble.

Those who don’t show up for jury duty in McLennan County risk fines between $100 and $1000.

“We’ve been very sparing with those, but ultimately if enough people thumb their nose at us, it leaves us very little recourse,” said Gimble.

Gimble says the county is looking into a new jury software which would give people who receive a summons to pick a time to serve within a three-month window.

The software is currently being tested in neighboring county.

“Once they’ve tested it, we’re going to start testing and moving towards implementing that,” said Gimble.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.