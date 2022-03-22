Domestic violence, mental health dominate District Attorney candidate’s town hall

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ways to improve how domestic violence and mental health issues are handled by the McLennan County criminal justice system dominated an initial town hall meeting hosted Tuesday by District Attorney candidate Josh Tetens.

Tetens, who soundly defeated one-term McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson in the March Republican primary, said he hopes to have a number of similar meetings in the coming months leading up to the Nov. 8 general election. Tetens is in a showdown with Democrat Aubrey Robertson, a former McLennan County prosecutor who attended Teten’s meeting Tuesday at Glory Bell Church in downtown Waco along with about 25 others.

Tetens hopes the town hall meetings will help extend his top campaign plank, which he said is to improve what he sees as a lack of communication between the DA’s office, law enforcement and other social service agencies involved in the criminal justice system.

“Number one is communication,” Tetens said. " Whether that is with the district attorney’s office, law enforcement agencies working together and the community as a whole, so everybody is on the same page, knows what is happening in town and what we can do together to improve safety.”

Joining Tetens in the discussion were Rebecca Eubank, vice president of the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County; Ken Reeves, president of the Waco Police Association; and Jeff Foley, vice president of the Hewitt Police Association. Tetens rode the endorsements of local and state law enforcement groups to a 70-30 victory over Johnson.

Reeves kicked off the discussion by focusing on family violence. He said the country often focuses on such “hot topics” like the war on drugs, gang violence or human trafficking, which he acknowledged are all problems worthy of attention. However, he said he started focusing on the jail population as a member of the Waco Police Department Family Violence Unit and determined that, by his estimate, 70% to 80% percent of jail inmates were there for family violence offenses.

“So it always kind of bugged me why we would declare war on drugs when that was really a small part,” Reeves said. “Why we would declare war on human trafficking. I get it. But to me, you want to take bites of the larger apple, instead of little nibbles.”

Reeves said he once investigated a case in which an engineer shattered his wife’s jaw in front of their 11-year-old child and left jail the next jail after posting $1,000 bond.

“He said that was the best money he ever spent because he said she won’t ever do that again,” Reeves said. “At some point in time, we have to address the elephant in the room and we have to look at the bigger problems and we have to address them as a society.”

Reeves and Eubank, a member of the sheriff’s office domestic violence response team, both lamented the fact that Johnson disbanded the DA’s office family violence unit.

“I would like to see dedicated people who actually know how to prosecute those cases and are diligent and passionate about it,” Eubank said.

Eubank is also frustrated as a detective because she said it is common knowledge among criminal defendants that if they sit out their cases in jail, they are likely to get shorter sentences or their cases dismissed outright under Johnson’s administration. For the crime rate to decrease, defendants need to know that their misdeeds come with consequences, Eubank said.

“That is basically the gist of it,” Eubank said. “I will go to jail and wait it out because I am just going to get dismissed or a short amount of time. That is the main thing that needs to be corrected in this county because there should be no reason somebody will commit a crime knowing they will get a dismissal or a short sentence.”

Foley and the other officers also addressed how the large number of the area’s mental health patients affect the criminal justice system. Officers need more training about how to deal with those individuals, there should be better communication among agencies and more services available, they said.

Eubank said she had a family member who waited in jail two years before a bed opened up at the Vernon State Hospital. She said the county’s investment in the mental health specialty court will be a valuable resource now that the DA’s office, which initially was reluctant to refer cases to the court, has come on board.

Reeves said dealing with mental health patients ties up an inordinate amount of officers’ time and takes them away from other pressing duties. He said until more resources are devoted to mental health issues, the problem will persist. “You either sit on them in the hospital, or you do what has been done for hundreds of years – you kick them to jail like a soccer ball and you hope something happens,” Reeves said. “So until everybody decides that it is a problem and they decide to direct the funds so the mental health side can gear up with the people and facilities they need, it is never going to get where it needs to go.”

Robertson, who asked the panel a question about domestic violence, said he is asking voters to look at the candidate with the experience to take over the reins in the DA’s office.

“My years of experience as a prosecutor, prosecuting every kind of case from a speeding ticket to a murder, makes me uniquely qualified to take over that job,” Robertson said. “Josh Tetens is a friend of mine. I fully expect when all of this is over we are still going to be friends. I think he is an honorable man, a good lawyer and a fantastic father. But he’s never been a prosecutor, and this isn’t just a popularity contest. It’s about who is right for that job.”

