Former Texas A&M track star sheds 80 pounds, now training for 1st Ironman competition

Crawford, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas A&M track star who says an injury spurred a downward spiral of depression and weight gain for the better part of 15 years says she’s found herself again after shedding 80 pounds and is now preparing to participate in her first IRONMAN competition.

Erika Sutton, 36, of Crawford, is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring others after being chosen as a recipient for the IRONMAN training scholarship through the Greater Waco Sports Commission.

“I took like 12 years off of working out,” Erika said. “With babies and work and postpartum, I really let my body go and depression got me, and I went down a black hole until 18 months ago.”

Success in sports and overcoming adversity is nothing new for the physical therapist.

Sutton was a standout track and soccer athlete at Tivy High School in Kerrville. She was recruited to be a heptathlete at Texas A&M, meaning she competed in seven different track and field events.

But her sophomore year, she suffered injury.

“I had surgery on both my ankles and hurt my back during the javelin,” she said. “I’ve been an athlete my whole life. I was an elite gymnast my entire life. I was tired. I just felt like my body needed a break.”

That break ended up being much longer than Erika anticipated.

She says she stopped working out and focusing on her health which became a way of life for more than a decade.

Erika graduated Texas A&M in 2007 and Texas Tech as a Doctor of Physical Therapy in 2010, the same year she married Justin, a pole vaulter at A&M.

The couple had their first child, Sydney, now 8, in 2013.

Their other daughter, Saige, 6, was born just two years later.

“It (the weight) just kept adding up after that,” Erika said.

Erika began to make changes which led to some weight loss, but it wasn’t until she enlisted the help of local wellness coach Jenny McCormick 18 months ago, her entire life changed.

Erika Sutton, 36, of Crawford, is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring others (Courtesy Photos)

“I started doing Jenny’s program. I got back into the gym. I got back into working out, but nothing was really helping me until I addressed the nutrition competent,” she said.

With McCormick’s help, Erika dropped 40 additional pounds and, in the process, changed her mindset.

“It showed me my body was still seeing capable of things,” Erika said.

Last summer, Erika entered her first triathlon participating in the sprint distance of Tri Waco.

She placed second in her age division and qualified for nationals in Milwaukee in August.

Erika decided to set a new goal of participating in the IROMAN 70.3 in October and applied for the scholarship to be a part of TEAM Waco.

She was elated when chosen as one of six to race.

“I saw it on social media that they were offering a scholarship and I felt like this was a perfect platform to share my story and have some support and accountability,” Erika said.

Her training is just getting underway which is a challenge as the busy married mom of two also operates her own clinic and teaches at Baylor.

While conquering a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, followed by a half marathon may seem overwhelming at times, Erica says she’s thankful for the support of her family and the scholarship benefits including personal coaches, a nutritionist and gear.

“I’m terrified. I’m terrified,” she laughed. “But this is why I’m excited to have a team to support me.”

Erika is hoping her story inspires not only the public, but her two daughters at home.

“I want Sydney to learn how to be brave and I want Saige to learn patience with learning how to do something that you’re not good at in the beginning, but you don’t get frustrated and quit.”

IRONMAN Waco will take place on Saturday, October 15th and IRONMAN 70.3 Waco on Sunday, October 16th.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.