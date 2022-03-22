Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Images captured at the scene by a KWTX reporter show a bullet-riddled, late-model Chevrolet Camaro taped off with yellow police tape.

Police officers closed the southbound lanes on SH 195 and 2484 during the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released. No information regarding a suspect was provided by police.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)

Bullet-riddled Chevy Camaro at Killeen cemetery (Eric Franklin)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.