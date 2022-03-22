Advertisement

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

Shooting at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas
Shooting at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Images captured at the scene by a KWTX reporter show a bullet-riddled, late-model Chevrolet Camaro taped off with yellow police tape.

Police officers closed the southbound lanes on SH 195 and 2484 during the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released. No information regarding a suspect was provided by police.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)

Bullet-riddled Chevy Camaro at Killeen cemetery
Bullet-riddled Chevy Camaro at Killeen cemetery(Eric Franklin)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’

Latest News

Central Texas kids prepare for severe weather
Central Texas schools prepare for severe weather season
Granger tornado aftermath
Family recounts terrifying tornado ordeal: ‘It took the air out of the house. You couldn’t breathe’
A camper trailer was turned on its side after severe weather in Jarrell on Monday, March 21.
Trail of devastation brought back painful memories for some Jarrell families
Storm cleanup underway in Jarrell
Jarrell families recovering after storms leave trail of devastation