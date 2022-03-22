Killeen Police investigating shooting that left one wounded

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 13000 block of SH 195.

Police officers closed the southbound lanes on SH 195 and 2484.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate driving routes.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

