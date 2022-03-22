Advertisement

Killeen Police investigating shooting that left one wounded

The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of SH 195.
The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of SH 195.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 13000 block of SH 195.

Police officers closed the southbound lanes on SH 195 and 2484.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate driving routes.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’

Latest News

A tornado in Granger destroyed a house on Monday March 21st.
Storm damage surveys ongoing Tuesday across the state including in Central Texas
Tornado damage in Jacksboro, Texas
NWS confirms 9 tornadoes in North Texas, including powerful EF3 in Jacksboro
Ways to improve how domestic violence and mental health issues are handled by the McLennan...
Domestic violence, mental health dominate District Attorney candidate’s town hall
Credit: Texas A&M Forest Services Predictive Services
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire