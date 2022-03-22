Advertisement

Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen

KWTX has confirmed the victim was Yolanda N’Gaojia, who was visiting her son Amir N’Gaojia’s...
KWTX has confirmed the victim was Yolanda N’Gaojia, who was visiting her son Amir N’Gaojia’s gravesite when she was fatally shot.(Credit: Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries.

KWTX has confirmed the slain woman was Yolanda N’Gaojia. She was visiting her son Amir’s gravesite when she was struck by gunfire.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Images captured at the scene by KWTX show a bullet-riddled, late-model Chevrolet Camaro taped off with yellow police tape.

Police officers closed the southbound lanes on SH 195 and 2484 during the investigation.

Police have not officially confirmed the victim’s name. The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)

No information regarding a suspect is currently available.

Bullet-riddled Chevy Camaro at Killeen cemetery
Bullet-riddled Chevy Camaro at Killeen cemetery(Eric Franklin)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
18-wheeler on fire on I-35 in Bellmead, Texas.
Fiery 18-wheeler wreck impacts traffic on I-35 in Central Texas

Latest News

Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Interview with Modern Texas Living
Interview with Modern Texas Living
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
FILE: Jail booking photo for former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.
Felony sex assault charges against former Central Texas sheriff dismissed
Chevy Trailblazer (Chevy Website)
Border agents seize floating Chevy Trailblazer Across the Rio Grande for marijuana