MUCH quieter weather today with a long stretch of sunshine

Tonight will be a touch cooler with lows dipping into the 40s. Clouds clear, winds are out of the north west, and lower humidity may even have you reaching for the light jacket in the morning. Not to worry though, sunshine and nice weather takes back over tomorrow afternoon. Better than that...each day gets a little warmer than the last as we move through the week and into the weekend.

Much quieter weather stays in the forecast (vs how we started the week) over the next 7 days. We do stuck with a steady and stronger wind out of the northwest for the next few days. That keeps humidity at bay but it also increases the fire weather concerns, especially west of I-35 for the next several days. Especially for those that have the worst drought conditions already and missed out on Monday’s rain.

Other than that, sunshine and high clouds will be with us now and through the weekend. Highs are in the 60s Wednesday, back into the 70s Thursday, close to 80 Friday & Saturday, and even into the low 80s by Sunday! Thankfully we have no additional opportunities for severe weather over the next seven days.

