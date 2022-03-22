MUCH quieter weather today with a long stretch of sunshine

The worst of Monday’s severe thunderstorms stayed away from Central Texas but the hail and gusty winds accompanying the late-day thunderstorms are gone and we’re staring down about a week of quiet and tame early Spring weather. There will still be some lingering morning showers through around 8 AM east of I-35 before rain completely exits and colder air arrives. While overnight temperatures have generally remained close to 60°, a push of colder air will send temperatures into the 40s and low 50s by mid-morning after the sun comes up! Although you may need a jacket this morning you may not later today. Sunny skies will return and afternoon temperatures will “warm” into the low-to-mid 60s. Gusty winds are expected with today’s push of cold air. We’re expecting sustained winds between 10 and 20 MPH with gusts occasionally between 20 and 30 MPH.

Gusty winds subside a little bit but will stick around Wednesday and Thursday still coming from the northwest. The persistent northwesterly winds will keep morning temperatures cool in the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning but late-March sunshine will boost our temperatures into the upper 60s Wednesday and low 70s Thursday. Winds eventually return to the south Friday and into the weekend sending temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s Friday and Saturday. South winds start to strengthen again Sunday through Tuesday, potentially gusting as high as 35 MPH, helping to boost our temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s! Another cold front *could* be on approach for the middle of next week. Some forecast models are showing the front arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday while others show nothing at all. We’re hoping for the front, though, because it’ll bring potentially some needed rainfall and it’ll stop those temperatures from climbing close to 90°!

