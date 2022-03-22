Advertisement

Storm damage surveys ongoing Tuesday across the state including in Central Texas

A tornado in Granger destroyed a house on Monday March 21st.
A tornado in Granger destroyed a house on Monday March 21st.
By Brady Taylor, Camille Hoxworth, Sean Bellafiore and Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Clean up from Monday’s storms is underway across many Texas cities and towns, including locally in Central Texas too, and multiple National Weather Service forecast offices will conduct damage assessments starting today to determine how strong Monday’s severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were.

In Central Texas, the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth is expecting assess damage in Temple, Groesbeck, Rosebud, Mart and Buckholts. If a determination on the strength of an individual storm can be made off of radar data, photos, and videos, some of these surveys may not happen.

The National Weather Service offices in Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, and Houston will be...
As of 11 AM Tuesday, only three storm reports were reported by National Weather Service office; a 61 MPH wind gust and ping-pong ball size hail was reported in Groesbeck and golf-ball size hail fell in Teague. There are released reports of tornadoes however those reports will be released after the storm surveys are completed. There was at least one tornado in Central Texas and potentially more. We’ll have an update on the path and strength of any Central Texas tornado(es) as they become available.

Tornadoes also raked across Southeast Texas and North Texas Monday too. Below is a list of some notable storms. The list will be updated over the coming days:

Nearest CityEF-RatingPeak Wind SpeedMaximum WidthTornado Length
Granger/TaylorUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
JarrellUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
Round RockUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
JacksboroUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
BryanUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
Crockett/MadisonvilleUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
ElginUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
BowieUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
River OaksUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
CarrolltonUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
SantoUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown

