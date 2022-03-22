Storm damage surveys ongoing Tuesday across the state including in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Clean up from Monday’s storms is underway across many Texas cities and towns, including locally in Central Texas too, and multiple National Weather Service forecast offices will conduct damage assessments starting today to determine how strong Monday’s severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were.

In Central Texas, the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth is expecting assess damage in Temple, Groesbeck, Rosebud, Mart and Buckholts. If a determination on the strength of an individual storm can be made off of radar data, photos, and videos, some of these surveys may not happen.

The National Weather Service offices in Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, and Houston will be working over the coming days to determine the strength of the multiple tornadoes that moved through the state and have released an initial list of locations that may be surveyed. (KWTX, NWS)

As of 11 AM Tuesday, only three storm reports were reported by National Weather Service office; a 61 MPH wind gust and ping-pong ball size hail was reported in Groesbeck and golf-ball size hail fell in Teague. There are released reports of tornadoes however those reports will be released after the storm surveys are completed. There was at least one tornado in Central Texas and potentially more. We’ll have an update on the path and strength of any Central Texas tornado(es) as they become available.

Tornadoes also raked across Southeast Texas and North Texas Monday too. Below is a list of some notable storms. The list will be updated over the coming days:

Nearest City EF-Rating Peak Wind Speed Maximum Width Tornado Length Granger/Taylor Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Jarrell Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Round Rock Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Jacksboro Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Bryan Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Crockett/Madisonville Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Elgin Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Bowie Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown River Oaks Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Carrollton Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Santo Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown

