2 charged in death of Texas man found in burned home

Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in a burned home in Jasper.

According to Jasper police, on Mar. 22, Jasper PD investigators presented warrants before Judge Robert Jackson for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity – Murder (F1) for both Courtney Breanne Minter-McMullen, 32, and her boyfriend Paul James Taucer, 34, in relation to the death of Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 57. Both Minter-McMullen and Taucer have been arraigned by Judge Mike Smith and bond has been sent at $1.5 million on the murder charge for each individual.

Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer
Courtney McMullen and Paul Taucer((Source: Jasper County jail))

Police said Minter-McMullen was subsequently arrested on Tuesday Mar. 22 by officers on an unrelated charge of criminal trespass as bond was set on that charge of $1,000. Taucer has been in the Jasper County jail since his arrest on Feb. 18, 2022 on a separate charge of burglary of a building involving Dover Exxon located at 2060 S. Wheeler Street.

Police said Jeramy Wayne Nickens, 35, was also charged with arson surrounding the fire at the residence. Nickens bond was set at $250,000 as he remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Center in Beaumont, TX.

Firefighters who responded to the structure fire in the 1300 block of East Milan Street found the body of Rexie McMullen II after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe the fire started on the home’s front porch. Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall said an autopsy revealed that McMullen had not been killed by the fire. He had been shot multiple times.

Jasper police said the investigation continues to move forward as they work to follow up on all leads.

