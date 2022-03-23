Deceased man found in a Houston waste disposal facility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man was found dead in the early morning Wednesday in a waste disposal facility in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in the 18784 block of E. Hardy Road, near E. Richey Road

While using equipment to move some of the rubbish, workers discovered the deceased body of an adult white man in his late 50′s, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

No other details are available at this time.

