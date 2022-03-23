Donations handed out to Jarrell families after storms leave trail of devastation

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Monday’s severe storms brought back frightening memories for the residents of Jarrell who still remember the massive F-5 tornado that left 27 dead and dozens of homes destroyed back in 1997.

“Last night, when we were delivering food to Granger, people referenced that and said, ‘I remember when this happened,’” said Toni Hicks, Jarrell ISD’s superintendent.

Monday’s storms were nothing in comparison but residents still have some cleaning up to do. Most of the town lucked out, but a couple neighborhoods were pounded.

Jarrell’s Mayor, Larry Bush, told KWTX News 10 in an emailed statement most of the damage to seven homes and one commercial building was minor. He added, the city will not need any emergency funds.

But it is a different story for some families, many of which Hicks was visiting Tuesday.

“I’ve been out visiting with them today,” said Hicks. “Their needs are a wide array.”

On Monday night, the district was gathering donations to send of to nearby Granger.

Now, all newly donated food, clothes and other items are headed to the families in town.

“They talked about being hunkered underneath the stairwell, their three kids, their dogs, one another,” said Hicks. “The sound, the pressure of the tornado.”

But as she puts it, those forced to clean up will not do so on their own. And for the next day-or-so they can expect to have donations delivered from the school.

“As I was going around the neighborhoods today, so many church people, so many family members from across the community on the property helping clean up,” said Hicks.

