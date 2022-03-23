Advertisement

Donations handed out to Jarrell families after storms leave trail of devastation

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Monday’s severe storms brought back frightening memories for the residents of Jarrell who still remember the massive F-5 tornado that left 27 dead and dozens of homes destroyed back in 1997.

“Last night, when we were delivering food to Granger, people referenced that and said, ‘I remember when this happened,’” said Toni Hicks, Jarrell ISD’s superintendent.

Monday’s storms were nothing in comparison but residents still have some cleaning up to do. Most of the town lucked out, but a couple neighborhoods were pounded.

Jarrell’s Mayor, Larry Bush, told KWTX News 10 in an emailed statement most of the damage to seven homes and one commercial building was minor. He added, the city will not need any emergency funds.

But it is a different story for some families, many of which Hicks was visiting Tuesday.

“I’ve been out visiting with them today,” said Hicks. “Their needs are a wide array.”

On Monday night, the district was gathering donations to send of to nearby Granger.

Now, all newly donated food, clothes and other items are headed to the families in town.

“They talked about being hunkered underneath the stairwell, their three kids, their dogs, one another,” said Hicks. “The sound, the pressure of the tornado.”

But as she puts it, those forced to clean up will not do so on their own. And for the next day-or-so they can expect to have donations delivered from the school.

“As I was going around the neighborhoods today, so many church people, so many family members from across the community on the property helping clean up,” said Hicks.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase comes to an end in Lorena
Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit
(KWTX /Eric Franklin)
Three found inside car with gunshot wounds, child struck by the car
Adam James Gorski, 37, is jailed under bonds totaling $1 million, charged in the deaths of his...
Affidavit: Waco man told police he fatally shot wife, mother and was ‘on a lot of medication’

Latest News

Storm cleanup underway in Jarrell
Jarrell families recovering after storms leave trail of devastation
The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of SH 195.
Killeen Police investigating shooting that left one wounded
A tornado in Granger destroyed a house on Monday March 21st.
Storm damage surveys ongoing Tuesday across the state including in Central Texas
Tornado damage in Jacksboro, Texas
NWS confirms 9 tornadoes in North Texas, including powerful EF3 in Jacksboro