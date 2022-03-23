Advertisement

Fort Hood asking public for help locating missing teenager

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Military police officers with The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) are asking the public for help locating Anthony Edward Caballero, 16, a teenager reported missing Wednesday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on March 23, Caballero left his on-post residence in the Kouma Village housing area.

Police said he did not have permission to leave the house and has failed to return home.

Caballero is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″ inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 140 pounds.

The teenager was last seen wearing a grey shirt and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Caballero’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288 1170.

