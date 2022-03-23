Gradual warming trend into next week

A stretch of nice weather has settled in and will continue a streak of days with sunshine and dry weather, at least, through the weekend. We will see a steady warming trend over the next few days as afternoon highs return to the 70s tomorrow and climb into the 80s for Friday and into the weekend. Breezy conditions and low humidity does bring in a concern for fire danger for areas west of I-35, especially on Thursday and over the weekend. Enjoy the outdoors with this nice weather but avoid outdoor burning. It wouldn’t take much to spark a fire in these conditions. If it applies to you, remember to not toss lit cigarette butts outside.

Our mornings will be chilly for the next few days, dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Through our gradual warming trend, we will see mornings and afternoons getting a little warmer than the previous day, By Sunday, we start in the day in the 50s and warm into the mid 80s. For the first few days of next week, some spots in Central Texas could hit 90 for the first time this year!

A big reason for the warm up next week will be a stout south wind, blowing in about 25-35mph. As a result of the returning south winds, humidity will be pulled back in and could possibly lead to a rain chance mid next week with a front approaching. There’s a fair amount of unknowns from next week’s storm system, including both the track and the timing, but conditions could line up for another round of strong storms Tuesday or Wednesday. Rain chances for the time being remain low, only near 20%, because of the uncertainty, but it’s unlikely we’ll see a repeat of this week’s storms next week.

Damage surveys are still ongoing from Monday’s storms. Thankfully weather conditions across the state won’t hamper assessment and recovery efforts.

