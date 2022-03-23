Advertisement

Laredo mother and son indicted for dealing counterfeit Louis Vuitton

(Official Louis Vuitton)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Laredo residents have been indicted b Federal Court for trafficking counterfeit goods.

A federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment against Bok Nyo Kim, 72 and Henry Yuseok Kim, 45 who were originally charged by criminal complaint.

They are expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga for their initial appearance on the indictment in the near future.

The investigation began February 3 when at the time Kim, part-owner of Fashion Outlet, allegedly sold a counterfeit t-shirt purporting to be Louis Vuitton.

Authorities then seized approximately 346 items of counterfeit merchandise from the store, according to the charges.

The indictment alleges that during the seizure, Kim identified herself as part-operator of Fashion Outlet.

According to the complaint, both admitted to selling counterfeit clothing at Fashion Outlet for financial gain and shared control over the business.

Mr. Kim allegedly admitted to purchasing counterfeit merchandise from wholesalers in California. The indictment further alleges both individuals had knowledge of a prior seizure notice authorities had sent.

If convicted, both face up to 10 years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

